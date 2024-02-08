"I know what the hell I'm doing": Biden fires back at special counsel's memory comments

Hours after special counsel Robert Hur released a report concluding that President Biden did "willfully" retain classified documents from his time as vice president, depicting him as "well-intentioned, but sometimes hapless and forgetful" in his explanation for why it would be difficult to pursue a prosecution in the matter, Biden himself addressed his comments in a last-minute addition to his schedule for the day.

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC., Biden lashed out at Hur, saying, “I am well-meaning. And I’m an elderly man. And I know what the hell I’m doing. I’ve been president – I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation.”

Getting worked up on the issue of his age and memory being frequently called into question, Biden got into a heated exchange with CNN’s MJ Lee, who asked why he is best equipped to take on Trump in a November general election.

“Because I’m the most qualified person in this country to finish the job I started,” Biden shot back.

In an unfortunate flub, made minutes after defending his own memory, Biden mistakenly referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as the president of Mexico while answering questions from reporters about hostage negotiations and humanitarian aid in the Gaza strip, according to CNN.

Watch that moment here: