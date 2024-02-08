“Top Chef” to return for its 21st season with an all-new host

Bravo’s hit reality competition series “Top Chef” is slated to return on March 20 with a new lineup of contestants alongside an all-new host and location. Season 21 marks the show’s first return to the Midwest since season four, which was set in Chicago.

“The cheftestants must bring their A-game and inspiration to Wisconsin this season as they go head-to-head in a slew of challenges honoring the state’s traditions, local staples, and fresh produce,” Bravo shared in a press release with Food & Wine. “From a cutthroat cheese festival featuring some of Wisconsin’s Award-winning cheesemakers to showcasing the versatility of Door County cherries and Wisconsin-grown cranberries, there’s no room for error as the judges narrow down the competitors each week to find this season’s winner.”

The show’s biggest announcement is its new host. Season 10’s winning chef, Kristen Kish, will be leading the new season after Padma Lakshmi announced her departure last summer. The upcoming competition also features several new rules. For the first time in series history, contestants will have the opportunity to win cash prizes at every Quickfire Challenge. Immunity from elimination is no longer awarded for winning Quickfire Challenges. Instead, immunity will only be available at the Elimination Challenges, making the winning chef safe in the next episode. Head judge Tom Colicchio and perennial judge Gail Simmons will also return to reprise their roles. Season 21 features 15 total contestants.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming season, courtesy of YouTube: