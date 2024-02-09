"We didn't yield": Trump brags to NRA about lax gun control during his time in office

In 2019, a year in which Donald Trump served as president, the U.S. suffered more mass killings than any other year on record — according to a database compiled by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University — but in a speech delivered at the National Rifle Association presidential forum on Friday night, the 2024 Republican frontrunner brags about not yielding to pressure in terms of tightening up on gun restrictions.

In his remarks given to a crowd of fellow gun enthusiasts at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Trump praised himself for championing a right to self-defense — seemingly at any cost — saying, "You’ve always had that right, and during my four years, nothing happened, and there was great pressure on me having to do with guns. We did nothing. We didn’t yield. And once you yield a little bit, that’s just the beginning. That’s when the avalanche begins."

Referencing President Biden as ushering in "four more years of anti-gun communists" should he be re-elected at the end of this year, he furthered that, "They’re gonna run it . . . they’re running it now, just in case you have any questions. But it means hundreds of more radical left judges waging a crusade against law-abiding gun owners, and four more years of Joe Biden means a non-stop war on gun manufacturers, dealers, and sellers designed to put the entire industry right out of business. They want to put it out of business."

Watch here: