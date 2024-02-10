Selma Blair receives backlash for Islamophobic comment endorsed by fellow celebrities

Actress Selma Blair's name was a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, with many curious users of the social media platform clicking through to see if there was news of her ailing health — having announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in 2018 — but that ended up not being the case.

Blair's name was circulating due to an Islamophobic comment made on an Instagram video posted by Abraham Hamra one week ago, "in which he calls out U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib, D-Mi., and Cori Bush, D-Mo., for being the only two members of Congress to vote against a measure that would prevent anyone who partook in the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel from immigrating to the U.S," according to NBC News.

In the since deleted comment, Blair writes, “Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate.”

In a series of replies beneath her own, actor Michael Rapaport chimes in with "Love it," and actress Debra Messing adds her own endorsement of the controversial sentiments with, "THANK YOU."