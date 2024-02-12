The "diabolical plan to assassinate Lincoln": Watch this exclusive feature for Apple's "Manhunt"

For Abraham Lincoln's birthday on Feb. 12, we once again take a look at the president whose life – and death – changed America. But this time, it's through the lens of true crime.

Apple TV+'s upcoming series "Manhunt" examines the intense 12-day search for John Wilkes Booth after he shot Lincoln at Ford's Theatre on that fateful day in 1865. Tobias Menzies ("The Crown," "Outlander") stars as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's Secretary of War who steps up after the assassination and directs the search for John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle) and his accomplices. Not only does the series shine a light on Booth's multiple co-conspirators who helped to shield him, but also on who was instrumental in capturing him.

"It was a multi-level diabolical plan to assassinate Lincoln," notes Patton Oswalt in a "Manhunt" featurette exclusive to Salon. In the series, Oswalt plays Det. Lafayette Baker while sporting an impressive beard.

The series is an adaptation of James L. Swanson's New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning nonfiction book "Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer." Using rare archival materials such as obscure trial transcripts and Lincoln's own blood relics, the story of intrigue and betrayal creates a sense of urgency as the search for the killer is broken down hour by hour.

Joining the aforementioned cast are Hamish Linklater as the ill-fated President Lincoln, Lili Taylor as Mary Todd Lincoln, Matt Walsh as Dr. Samuel Mudd, Lovie Simone as Mary Simms, Will Harrison as David Herold and Glenn Morshower as Andrew Johnson. Watch the full featurette below.

"Manhunt" premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 15 with two episodes and rolls out a new episode weekly through April 19.