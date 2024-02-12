Megyn Kelly gets roasted after complaining about inclusion of Black national anthem at Super Bowl

Conservative media personality Megyn Kelly slammed Andra Day’s rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem, which was performed during the Super Bowl pre-game ceremony.

“The so-called Black National Anthem does not belong at the Super Bowl. We already have a National Anthem and it includes EVERYONE,” Kelly, who hosts Sirius XM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” wrote on social media.

The post spurred critics to clap back at Kelly, with many advising her to stick to her “lame political takes” and accusing her of racism. “The so-called Blonde Journalist does not belong judging who and how we celebrate being Americans at the Super Bowl. Stick to lame political takes thanks,” wrote one user on X. Salon correspondent Brian Karem wrote, “How to declare your racism in a tweet.”

Kelly also made jabs at Usher’s halftime show, writing, “Not into Usher or this halftime show — however I do appreciate that my kids haven’t had anyone’s vag exposed to them on screen as they innocently wait for the football to start. (Hi J-Lo, Shakira.)”

“Truly can’t fathom being this miserable a person,” one user wrote in a quote tweet, while another simply said, “We don’t give a damn @megynkelly.”

Kelly’s comments came amid wild right-wing conspiracy theories suggesting Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce is a political ploy. Many conservatives also claimed that Swift and the National Football League rigged the outcome of the game in an attempt to endorse Joe Biden for reelection.