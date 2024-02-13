Jon Stewart on Taylor Swift and conservatives "politicizing every aspect of American life"

Jon Stewart's triumphant return to "The Daily Show" feels like he never left, already firing away at culture wars fueled by conservatives.

The long-time comedy news host returned to his post on Monday for his part-time hosting gig as the 2024 election season heats up. Stewart opened the top of the show with a temperature check on American politics and pop culture — so, of course, the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were mentioned.

“It was sadly, a lose-lose for real America. The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions, which means the decades-long plot in which Travis and Taylor brainwash America into getting routine vaccinations is complete," Stewart joked.

"But it was really kind of a no-win for conservatives. I mean, if the Chiefs lost, who wins? The People’s Communist Republic of Gay Pelosistan," he said. "It’s almost like the right’s ridiculous obsession with politicizing every aspect of American life ruins everything.”

Stewart, who left the show in August 2015 and was replaced by Trevor Noah, will serve as an executive producer throughout the election cycle and will host every Monday.

"The Daily Show" airs every weekday evening at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.