"Nasty commies": Marjorie Taylor Greene slams "Curb Your Enthusiasm" episode on Georgia laws

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched a rant against the latest season of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which was based in Atlanta for the first two episodes. The series poked fun at the Republican-governed state of Georgia and mocked some of the state’s voting laws passed in 2021.

“I watched this week’s episode of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and it was a glaring reminder of why most Georgian’s [sic] resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits,” Greene wrote in a lengthy post on X.

“This week’s episode lied and painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and rednecks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud,” she continued.

The episode in question, titled “The Lawn Jockey,” sees Larry David in jail after he’s arrested for giving water to a woman in a voting line. Following his release, David is praised as a liberal icon on CNN and garners acclaim from Stacey Abrams and Bruce Springsteen.

“We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite [judgment] in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!” Greene added before concluding, “Take it from me, as I fight against Democrats in Washington and their radical, evil, and America last policies I can tell you first hand that we in Georgia need to step and do more to PROTECT GEORGIA!!”