Former FBI informant charged with providing phony intel on the Bidens’ business relationships

An indictment in a California federal court made public on Thursday sheds new light on the special counsel's investigation into the Biden family's foreign business dealings, with an ex-FBI informant charged with falsifying intel related to the proceedings.

The informant, Alexander Smirnov, relayed information to agents years ago that President Biden and his son Hunter sought two $5 million bribes from a Ukrainian energy company, according to The New York Times, alleging that the sum was in exchange for protection against an investigation into the company by the country’s prosecutor general at the time. It's highlighted in these new developments that Smirnov has a history of making his dislike of the Biden family known, having sent text messages to a fellow agent that the president was "going to jail.”

With it being concluded that a bulk of the allegations against the Bidens in this particular inquiry stem from what has now been determined to be outright lies, Smirnov faces two charges for making false statements and obstructing the government’s work which, if convicted, could land him up to 25 years in prison.