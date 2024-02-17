Nikki Haley is worried that Trump will use RNC as a piggy bank for his court fees

Speaking to CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on Friday, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley expressed her fears of a not too distant future in which Donald Trump drains the RNC of funds by putting his hand out for legal fee assistance.

After Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was endorsed by the former president to take on a leadership role at the committee last week, vowing that "every penny" at the RNC would go toward helping him, Haley is one of many Republicans who fear that Trump is working to pad his own pockets, especially if he's re-elected.

"My biggest issue is I don't want the RNC to become his legal defense fund. I don't want the RNC to become his piggy bank for his personal court cases," Haley said. "We've already seen him spend $50 million worth of campaign contributions toward his personal court cases."

Pointing out that "the RNC is practically broke now as it is," Haley went on to say that if the RNC is focused on Trump's legal fees, "that doesn't help us win any seat in the House, in the Senate, or anything else."

"He's trying to control the RNC after the fact that he tried to get me out of the race so that he could be the presumptive nominee," she said. "All of that is so that he has an arm to pay his legal fees. That's the fear that every Republican should have."