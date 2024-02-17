"The Bachelor" star apologizes after mistaking Gypsy Rose Blanchard for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In early February, Joey Graziadei — star of season 28 of "The Bachelor" — participated in a game of “How Online Are You?” hosted by the website Betches during which he was shown a photo of second-degree murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard and registered the image as being that of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Raked over the coals up one side of the internet and down the other for his blunder, and realizing that it will be hard for him to live that one down, he was once again ribbed for the mix-up during a recent tour of the White House led by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Leading Graziadei past a series of photos, Jean-Pierre paused at one of Ginsburg and asked him to identify her, joking that she knows he's good with names.

“I’m so sorry,” Graziadei said. “It was a bad time. I knew that that wasn’t actually her in the photo . . . I know how much of a legend she is and how much she’s done for, you know, equal rights and women empowerment.”

Watch here: