Jimmy Kimmel has been hit with a fraud lawsuit from disgraced former congressman George Santos. Santos sued Kimmel on Saturday over allegations that the late-night talk show host conned him into making videos on the personalized video-sharing site Cameo “for the sole purpose of capitalizing on and ridiculing” his personality.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Kimmel took the opportunity to continue ridiculing Santos for his recent legal action, mocking it as “the most preposterous lawsuit of all time.”

“We wrote some absolutely ridiculous messages for him [Santos] to read, we gave him a credit card number, and sure enough he recorded the messages and sent them back to us, and now he’s suing,” Kimmel explained. “He says we deceived him under the guise of fandom, soliciting personalized videos only to then broadcast these on national television. And if there’s one thing George Santos will not stand for, it’s using a fake name under false pretenses.”

Following his expulsion from the House of Representatives in December, Santos garnered newfound fame on Cameo, on which he claimed to be making over $80,000 a day. Kimmel allegedly created fake profiles on the website to purchase clips of Santos making ridiculous comments, then aired them as part of a segment called, “Will Santos Say It?”

“He says he thought these were real messages and that he was duped,” Kimmel said. “He’s being represented by the prestigious law firm of Pot, Kettle and Black.”

As for the lawsuit, Kimmel is very much entertained by it: “This is so good. This is like getting sued for paternity by Nick Cannon.”