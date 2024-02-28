Lauren Boebert's son arrested on 22 charges — hours after she attacks "Biden Crime Family"

One of conservative firebrand Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sons was arrested Tuesday on vehicle trespass and property theft charges in Rifle, Colorado.

The Rifle Police Department in a Facebook post reported that 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert was facing four felony counts of criminal possession of identification documents, one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, and over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses.

"This is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time," the post added. "All suspects are considered innocent until adjudicated guilty in a court of law."

On the day of her son's arrest, the legislator took to X/Twitter to advance a far-right preoccupation casting President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as criminals, even though Boebert supports former President Donald Trump, who is currently facing four criminal indictments. Hunter Biden in December was hit with nine federal tax-crime charges. "The Biden Crime Family will go down as the most corrupt political family in American history," Boebert tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

As noted by NBC News, Boebert's son's arrest follows a period of political and personal strain for the congresswoman. She was granted a temporary restraining order from her ex-husband and the father of her four sons this month after she stated that he threatened her and entered the family's home without permission. Her ex-husband refuted her claim, arguing that she was using the restraining order to justify her recent move to a new congressional district. NBC reported that she claimed the move would signify a "fresh start following a pretty difficult year for me and my family."

Boebert only beat her Democrat opponent by a slim margin in 2022 before swapping districts this year.