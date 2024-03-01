Protester thrown to the ground after calling Joe Manchin "a sick f**k" to his face

During a Harvard Institute of Politics event held on Friday morning, a man described by some outlets as a security guard and by others as an aide physically chucked a young protester out of the room after the individual confronted Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., calling him "a sick f**k."

In video of the incident posted to X (formerly Twitter) by a group called Climate Defiance, which the protester is a member of, they write, "BREAKING: we just called Joe Manchin a sick f**k. We humiliated him in front of a herd of Harvard elites. He squared up. We held firm. Barbaric murderer, hideous fiend, he torches humanity and laughs."

As witnessed in the clip, Manchin took visible offense to the protester's heated words, standing up from his chair in what looks to be a defensive stance just prior to the aide/security guard stepping in to handle the matter on his behalf, placing both hands on the protester and shoving him to the ground.

In coverage of the fracas by The Harvard Crimson, they relay first-hand accounts from the event, including one source who overheard Manchin’s daughter — business executive Heather Bresch — saying, "Doesn’t anybody monitor the doors here?"