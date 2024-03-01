Fresh fruits and vegetables can be expensive, so we’re always looking for ways to preserve our produce for as long as possible. Last week, Salon Food shared five ways to use winter produce before it goes bad. This week, we’re sharing a few long-lasting produce options that are more bang for your buck.

In the United States, people waste 80 million tons of food every year, which equals to 149 billion meals, according to Feeding America . Over $444 billion worth of food is thrown away annually and approximately 38% of all food goes either unsold or uneaten. An easy way to reduce food waste is to start in your own kitchen. Track your trash and note what kind of foods are frequently being thrown out, recommended James Beard Award-winning chef Andrew Zimmern . Shop for a few days of food, instead of a whole week to help you be more mindful of your purchases. And finally, reduce your refrigerator space by taking out one shelf or removing one drawer. This will force you to buy less and be more aware of what you already have in the fridge.

An easy way to choose what produce is worth stocking up on is to pick items that can last for an extended period of time. That being said, it’s also important to know how to properly store and use them so they don't go bad.

01 Apples According to the University of Maine , apples and pears have the longest storage life of the tree fruits, and can be kept for up to four months under the right conditions. Most apple varieties can be stored at temperatures near 32ºF. Honeycrisps, however, are “prone to chilling injury when stored at temperatures below 36ºF” so they should be stored at a temperature of 37ºF.

02 Potatoes Potatoes generally last one to two months when stored in a cool, dry, dark and well-ventilated space, like the pantry, according to FoodSafety.gov's FoodKeeper app. Potatoes stored at colder temperatures lower than 50 degrees (like the refrigerator) will cause “a potato's starch to convert to sugar, resulting in a sweet taste and discoloration when cooked,” per the United States Potato Board. However, raw potatoes stored in the freezer may last up to 10 to 12 months. EatingWell recommended blanching potatoes before freezing them to prevent a sweeter flavor and discoloration. Blanching also cuts down on cooking time after potatoes have thawed fully.

03 Onions Onions will keep for up to a year if they are stored in a dry area where the temperature stays between 30-50°F. They can also be kept in mesh bags and stored in a dark cabinet, which will keep them fresh for up to a month, and perhaps longer.

04 Garlic Garlic will also keep for a long time if they are stored in a cool, dry place, away from light and with ventilation. Separated unpeeled cloves can last up to two months, while whole bulbs can last as long as six months, said EatingWell. Garlic that has gone bad will typically contain brown spots or turn yellow in color.

05 Carrots Fresh carrots can last four to five weeks if they are stored in a breathable bag in the crisper drawer. Be sure to remove any leafy green tops, which draw moisture away from the root and make them dry out faster. You can also place a dry paper towel inside a carrot bag to absorb moisture and help them last longer. Simply replace the towel when it gets saturated. It’s important to note that baby carrots don’t last as long as full-size carrots.

06 Cabbage A whole head of cabbage can last up to two months when it’s wrapped in plastic and stored in the refrigerator. Once cut, cabbage needs to be used within a few days.

07 Pomegranates Although the whole fruit can last as long as two months in the fridge, the seeds will only keep for about a week. The seeds, however, can be frozen for up to three months. Pomegranate is bad once it turns brown and soft — brown seeds are also a sign that pomegranate has gone bad.