Bill Maher thinks Biden should lean into the slams on his old age like he's leaning in eating soup

In yet another riff on Biden's age, Bill Maher devoted a segment of "Real Time" this week to offering advice to the president, suggesting that he stop fighting against criticisms that he's past his prime and lean into them instead, like he's leaning in eating soup.

"If the Democrats want to win the next presidential election, they need to find a way to make the Biden age issue work for them," Maher said, adding that Biden complaining about his age is getting old itself.

Pointing out that America hasn't exactly set a precedent for insisting that our commander in chief be smart anyway, he said Biden should just admit to being bad with names and walking like a toddler with a full diaper.

"Joe's problem is not a new one for Democrats," the host continued. "Not the age thing specifically, but the idea of letting the opposition intimidate you into being defensive about who you really are. Yes, that we've seen before. John Kerry, pretending to be a duck hunter. Hillary carrying hot sauce in her purse. Americans hate that s**t. Be yourself and, Joe, your self is old."

Elsewhere in the episode, guest Dr. Phil McGraw took an alternate approach to the matter of Biden's age, suggesting that he take a cognitive exam to prove that he's not declining mentally.

Watch here: