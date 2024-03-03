VP Harris calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

While speaking in Selma, Alabama to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday — the day Alabama law officers attacked Civil Rights demonstrators in support of voting rights as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge — Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “immediate cease-fire” in Gaza that would last for at least the next six weeks.

“This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self determination,” Harris said.

Going on to say that since the initial attack on October 7, she's stood firm in the belief that Israel has the right to defend itself and that she and President Biden are unwavering in their commitment to Israel's security, she stressed that Hamas cannot control Gaza and that the threat that Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated.

"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire," she said, receiving cheers from the crowd. “People in Gaza are starving, the conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act.”

