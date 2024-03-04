Trader Joe's recalls nearly 62,000 pounds of soup dumplings

Trader Joe's, which announced numerous recalls last year, has now recalled one of its popular soup dumpling products. Produced by CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, the specific item is "steamed chicken soup dumplings," which was recalled due to the fact that it "may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen," according to the Food Safety Inspection Service and Food Safety News. Consumers called to complain, which prompted the recall.

In total, the recall encompasses nearly 62,000 pounds of product, which was shipped nationwide.

The product, which was produced on Dec. 7, comes in a 6-ounce box and bears the establishment number P-46009 within the USDA mark of inspection. While there have been no reports of injury or reactions, it's important not to consume the product; be sure to either dispose of it or return it.