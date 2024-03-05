Trump suggests he could face “extortion and blackmail” if SCOTUS doesn’t grant him immunity

Former President Donald Trump in a series of Truth Social posts on Monday seemed to suggest that he could face blackmail if the Supreme Court upholds a federal appeals court’s decision last month that he does not have presidential immunity from criminal prosecution in the D.C. election subversion case brought by special counsel Jack Smith.

“Without Presidential Immunity, a President will not be able to properly function, or make decisions, in the best interest of the United States of America," Trump wrote. "Presidents will always be concerned, and even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation, after they leave office. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a President. The other side would say, 'If you don’t do something, just the way we want it, we are going to go after you when you leave office, or perhaps even sooner.' A President has to be free to determine what is right for our Country with no undue pressure."

"Without Immunity, the Presidency, as we know it, will no longer exist,” the ex-president continued. “Many actions for the benefit of our Country will not be taken. This is in no way what the Founders had in mind. Legal Experts and Scholars have stated that the President must have Full Presidential Immunity. A President must be free to make proper decisions. His mind must be clear, and he must not be guided by fear of retribution!"