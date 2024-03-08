A history of wartime protests at the Oscars

As Hollywood and cinephiles gear up for the Academy Awards on Sunday, there is underlying tension as many are torn between concern for the ongoing war overseas and the frivolity of Hollywood's biggest night.

With the widescale destruction of Gaza and deaths of more than 30,000 lives after an unprecedented Israeli military response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, entertainment industry figures have made their various stances very clear. Some 700 people have shown strong signs of support for Israel by signed an open letter condemning Hamas and demanding the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza. However, more than 200 people in the industry are struck by the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, starting Artists4Ceasefire and urging President Joe Biden and Congress to call for "an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in Gaza and Israel before another life is lost."

Hollywood has grappled with how to address the war between Israel and Gaza. Susan Sarandon was dropped from her agency for pro-Palestinian comments, and Melissa Barrera was fired from a new installment of "Scream" for her comments on the war. The upcoming Oscars will certainly be a place where there will be space for civil disobedience from protesters outside the awards show. Los Angeles police are already planning to increase their presence at the ceremony to make sure Israel-Palestine protesters do not disrupt the ceremony, the New York Times reported. It remains to be seen if any audience members, nominees or presenters will decide to take on the divisive topic on the live, global telecast (except for in China).

This isn't the first time that there have been wartime protests at the Oscars. In times of international instability, many winners and nominees and even presenters have taken the time to acknowledge humanitarian causes and injustices around the world

Here are some of the Oscars' most notable anti-war speeches so far:

1972: Jane Fonda denounces the Vietnam War The outspoken Jane Fonda had spent a night in a Cleveland jail in 1970 – for suspected drug trafficking (which turned out to be vitamins) – following her participation in an anti-war college speaking tour in Canada. She alleged that she was detained on orders from none other than the Nixon White House. Fonda, who is no stranger to participating in protests, also infamously visited North Vietnam in 1972 to see the conditions of the war herself, resulting in a controversial photo that made her one of the most divisive figures related to the war. In 1972, Fonda won best actress for her role in the thriller “Klute." While people expected her to use her acceptance speech as a plea to end the war, she instead took to a backstage interview to air out her qualms about celebrating awards when people were being killed in Vietnam. “I was thinking that, while we’re all sitting there giving out awards, which are very important awards, there are murders being committed in our name in Indochina,” she told the press, Politico reported . “And I think everyone out there is aware of it as I am, and I think that everyone out there wants it to end as much as I do. And I didn’t think I needed to say it. I think we have had it. I really do. I think everyone feels that way. And I just didn’t think it needed to be said.” Fonda won her second best actress Oscar for her role in the 1978 film "Coming Home," a romantic drama set during the Vietnam War.

1975: An anti-Vietnam War film wins best documentary feature During the 1975 Academy Awards, the anti-Vietnam War film "Hearts and Minds" won best documentary feature. The film highlighted the juxtaposition between the widespread death of South Vietnamese people and the callousness of the American military who dehumanized the people whose home country they invaded, Politico reported. During the acceptance speech, the film's producer Bert Schneider read a message from a Viet Cong official, Dinh Ba Thi. Before reading the message, Schneider told the audience, “It is ironic that we are here at a time just before Vietnam is about to be liberated,” weeks before the fall of Saigon. “Please transmit to all our friends in America our recognition of all that they have done on behalf of peace and for the application of the Paris Accords on Vietnam,” Schneider read. “These actions serve the legitimate interest of the American people and the Vietnamese people. Greetings of friendship to all the American people." Later in the show, host Frank Sinatra read a statement from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, distancing itself from political statements made by winners. “I’ve been asked by the academy to make the following statement regarding a statement that was made by a winner. ‘We are not responsible for any political references made on the program, and we are sorry they had to take place this evening,'" he read.

1978: Vanessa Redgrave denounces Zionism, stands in solidarity with Palestine For the 1978 Academy Awards, Vanessa Redgrave 's nomination for the film "Julia" was met with protest from the Jewish Defense League who picketed the ceremony. The JDL criticized Redgrave for producing and narrating the documentary "The Palestinian" which was dubbed as anti-Israeli by critics. When the actress won the award, during her acceptance speech, she denounced the people protesting her. It was reported that she was met with boos from the audience. “I think you should be very proud that in the last few weeks you’ve stood firm and you have refused to be intimidated by the threats of a small bunch of Zionist hoodlums whose behavior is an insult to the stature of Jews all over the world and to their great and heroic record of struggle against fascism and oppression,” she stated.

2003: The Iraq War sparks fury in Oscar winners and attendees Similar to the social and political implications of the war in Gaza, the Iraq War was another history-defining moment for Hollywood and American politics. Politics bled throughout the 2003 ceremony with many attendees, presenters and winners participating in some form of political dissent. Actor Andy Serkis held a protest sign on the carpet that read, "No war for oil." Alongside many others, Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins waved peace signs on the carpet. As Gael Garcia Bernal announced the song for "Frida," he said, "If Frida [Kahlo] were alive, she'd be on our side, against the war." Best actor winner Adrien Brody said the film "The Pianist" had given him insight into the "dehumanization of people in times of war." He asked the audience to pray "whether to God or Allah for a swift and peaceful resolution." However, the most controversial statement of the night was director Michael Moore 's acceptance speech. Winning best documentary feature for "Bowling for Columbine," Moore invited his other nominees in the category on stage in "solidarity." He continued, “We like nonfiction and we live in fictitious times. We live in the time where we have fictitious election results that elects a fictitious president. We live in a time where we have a man sending us to war for fictitious reasons, whether it’s the fictition [sic] of duct tape or the fictition [sic] of orange alerts. "We are against this war, Mr. Bush! Shame on you, Mr. Bush! Shame on you!” he exclaimed in a memorable moment in Oscars history.

2022: Russia's invasion of Ukraine hits home for Ukrainian actress Mila Kunis A few months before the 2022 Oscars, Russia invaded Ukraine, ultimately causing the displacement of more than 6 million Ukrainians, with thousands dead and injured. On the red carpet, the guests and nominees wore gold and blue ribbons to show their support for Ukraine. Actor Jason Momoa wore a blue and yellow scarf tucked into his suit. Director Pedro Almodóvar walked the carpet wearing a blue ribbon that read, "#WithRefugees." Jamie Lee Curtis also wore a blue ribbon on her finger. The ceremony and its audience paid respec to the lives lost in the war-torn country with a 30-second moment of silence. The tribute began with words and a plea for human rights from Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis. “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted,” Kunis said before she introduced Reba McEntire's performance for her nominated song. “Yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience,” Kunis continued. “One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness.” After McEntire's performance, the Academy, which rarely makes political statements voiced its support for Ukraine with a statement. The message read, “While film is an important avenue for us to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water, and emergency services. Resources are scarce, and we — collectively as a global community — can do more. We ask you to support Ukraine in any way you are able. #StandWithUkraine.”



The 96th Academy Awards will be presented live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.