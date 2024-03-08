“Biden owned the Republicans in every way”: GOP State of the Union hecklers go down in flames

President Joe Biden in his Thursday State of the Union address repeatedly battled Republican hecklers on immigration.

Biden during his speech criticized Republicans for killing a bipartisan border deal while decrying the border situation.

"We can fight about the border — or we can fix it. I'm ready to fix it. Send me the border bill now," Biden said.

During Biden’s remarks, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., shouted the name of a Georgia nursing student killed by an undocumented immigrant, Laken Riley.

Biden responded by holding up a pin that Greene had given him and responded by referring to Riley as "an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal” — a term that drew criticism from Biden’s Democratic allies.

"My heart goes out to you, having lost children myself," Biden told Riley’s parents, who were in attendance.

Biden also called out Trump directly for torpedoing the border deal.

“If my predecessor is watching, instead of playing politics and pressuring members of Congress to block the bill, join me in telling the Congress to pass it,” he said. “We can do it together.”

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who led the negotiations, was seen nodding on the floor.

Other Republicans continued to shout at Biden from their seats.

When Democrats chanted “four more years,” Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump,” according to The Washington Post.

Biden at another point chided Trump over his COVID response, saying the former president “failed in the most basic presidential duty that he owes to American people the duty: to care.”

“Lies!” shouted Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis.

Republicans also booed when Biden called them out for enacting a tax cut for the ultrawealthy.

“Oh no, you guys don’t want another $2 trillion tax cut?” Biden said, smiling. “I kinda thought that’s what your plan was. Well, that’s good to hear.”

During another part of the speech, Steve Nikoui, a guest of Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and the father of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, who was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in an attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, was escorted out and arrested for interrupting the speech.

“Remember Abbey Gate! United States Marines!” he shouted.

Biden during his speech also called out the Supreme Court justices in attendance while criticizing Trump for appointing judges who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

“With all due respect, justices, women are not without electoral or political power,” Biden said. “You’re about to realize just how much.”

Biden also accused Trump of wanting a national abortion ban, which the former president has been coy about.

“My god, what other freedoms would you take away?” Biden said.

Democrats praised Biden’s performance after the speech.

"Nobody is going to talk about cognitive impairment now," Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was caught on video telling Biden.

"Hard for anyone at any age to give that performance," former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told CNN.

"Joe Biden owned the Republicans in every way,” MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Friday morning. “It was an incredible night for the president and I don't know if the Republicans understood just how negative they looked."