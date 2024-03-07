"Roe v. Wade got it right": Biden promises to restore the right to abortion during SOTU address

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., sat before him wearing a MAGA hat — shouting out her point-by-point grievances — and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., sat behind him, President Joe Biden sang the praises of Roe v. Wade during his State of the Union address, promising to turn back time for the second time and correct the damage done to people's right to abortion at the hands of the GOP.

"History is watching another assault on freedom," Biden said, starting on the topic of IVF and how it should be maintained as a service that's legally and easily obtained. From there, he went into his remarks on abortion as being another freedom that should be kept as such, saying, "I believe Roe v. Wade got it right," turning behind him to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being "an incredible leader in defending reproductive freedom."

Finding a good opportunity to slam Trump here, Biden continued with, "My predecessor came to office determined to see Roe V. Wade overturned. He's the reason it was overturned, and he brags about it. Look at the chaos that has resulted." And over on Truth Social, where he's been firing off commentary throughout the whole address, Trump had very little to say on abortion, but a lot to say about Biden's hair and periodic coughing:

He just screwed up his primary line of the evening, having to do with Roe v. Wade, while looking at the Highly Respected Justices of the Supreme Court, for whom it was intended! His hair is much better in the front than on the back! He is so angry and crazy! THE COUGHING, THE COUGHING - ALWAYS THE COUGHING!

"Those bragging about overturning Roe V. Wade have no clue about the power of women," Biden furthered. "But they found out . . . and we'll win again in 2024." Ending the topic here, he promised to restore it as the law of the land again.

