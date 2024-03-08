FDA says it found elevated levels of lead in six cinnamon products in the U.S.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a public health alert Wednesday, advising consumers to throw away and not buy six specific cinnamon products sold nationwide because they contain elevated levels of lead.The agency found elevated levels of lead and chromium in six brands: La Fiesta, sold at La Superior and SuperMercados; Marcum, sold at Save A Lot; MTCI, sold at SF Supermarket; Swad, sold at Patel Brothers; Supreme Tradition, sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar; and El Chilar, sold at La Joya Morelense.

The FDA was able to detect levels of lead in the affected ground cinnamon products through product testing. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the ground cinnamon products and instead, should discard them immediately, per the FDA’s recommendations. The FDA is also recommending that the manufacturers of the products recall them, with the exception of MTCI cinnamon because the agency has not been able to reach the company.

Following the FDA’s alert, two of the companies formally announced recalls. Colonna Brothers of North Bergen, N.J., is recalling 1.5-ounce Ground Cinnamon and 2.25-ounce Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon distributed nationwide and through mail order. Colonna said it had ceased production and distribution of all cinnamon.

Additionally, El Chilar Rodriguez of Apopka, Fla., is recalling 127 cases of El Chilar Ground Cinnamon "Canela Molida" sold in 1.25-ounce bags, distributed by La Raza of Forestville, Md., and sold at retail stores throughout Maryland.