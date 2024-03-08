Kubler, who was sent away to the so-called boarding school at the age of 16, recalled being handcuffed by two individuals, who took her to Ivy Ridge.

“My parents had hired two strangers to forcibly escort me to Academy at Ivy Ridge in the small town of Ogdensburg in Upstate New York,” Kubler said. She arrived at the institution at 3 a.m. Upon entrance, she was greeted by staff and told by her escorts that she wasn't allowed to go outside anymore.

“This was the first time I started realizing, ‘This isn’t a normal school,’” Kubler said. “Like, ‘What’s going on?’ Then two staff members flanked me on either side, linked arms with me and walked me off to the dorms.” They took Kubler to a bathroom, where they strip-searched her, and had her sleep on a mattress in the hallway.

“That’s most people’s first experience at Ivy Ridge is just hearing these doors click locked behind them. And you can never leave.”

Janja Lalich, a sociologist and author of “Take Back Your Life: Recovering from Cults and Abusive Relationships,” said, “Many of these kids are taken in the middle of the night out of their bedrooms by these so-called ‘transport services,’ where these big guys come, all dressed in black with their handcuffs. Your parents are standing there at the doorway, watching. It’s 3:00 in the morning. You get woken up out of bed. These guys grab you. You don’t know what’s going on. You’re saying ‘help’ to your parents. They are just standing there. They take you off somewhere. You have no idea where you’re going.

“That alone is going to be a lifelong trauma.”