The 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night has arrived with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the fourth time.

The most prestigious night in film is being held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. This year's nominees are a strong showcase of the excellent year in film that exceeded box office expectations. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated the nominations with 13 nods, with films like "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Barbie" trailing behind.

While 2023 was a tough year for the industry as a whole with dual labor strikes shutting down film and television productions entirely, the industry was also dealing with slow returns to the movies due to COVID-19-related effects and an unexpected humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Local law enforcement authorities have even increased security due to planned organized anti-war protests proposing to halt the Oscars. Other historic moments could also happen during the evening like the potential first-ever Native American actress to win best actress for Lily Gladstone's performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Despite the tumultuous year, the nominated and winning films and performers underline that stories are only getting bigger and better as audiences are having fun at the movies again.

Here is the 96th Academy Awards nominees with winners marked as they're announced. Check back afterward for the completed winners list:

Best picture "American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer" WINNER "Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Best director Justine Triet ("Anatomy of a Fall")

Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon") Christopher Nolan ("Oppenheimer") WINNER Yorgos Lanthimos ("Poor Things") Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest")

Best actress Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall") Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")

Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Emma Stone ("Poor Things") WINNER

Best actor Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”) Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”) Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) WINNER

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Best supporting actress America Ferrera ("Barbie") Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”) Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) WINNER

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”) Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)



Best supporting actor Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”) Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Robert DeNiro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) WINNER Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Adapted screenplay Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”) WINNER

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”) Jonathan Glazer ("The Zone of Interest")

Original screenplay Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) WINNER

David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”) Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Cinematography “El Conde”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer” WINNER

“Poor Things”

Costume design "Barbie"

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” WINNER

Film editing “Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer” WINNER "Poor Things"

Makeup & hairstyling “Golda”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” WINNER "The Society of the Snow"

Production design “Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napolean”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things” WINNER

Original score “American Fiction”

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Oppenheimer” WINNER "Poor Things"

Original song “It Never Went Away” from "American Symphony" “Barbie” (I’m Just Ken")

“Barbie” (“What Was I Made For?”) WINNER

“Flamin’ Hot” (“The Fire Inside”) "The Killers of a Flower Moon" ("Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)")

Sound “The Creator”

“Maestro” "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One"

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest” WINNER

Visual effects “The Creator”

“Godzilla: Minus One” WINNER

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" "Napolean"

Animated feature “The Boy and the Heron” WINNER

“Elemental”

“Nimona” "Robot Dreams"

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Documentary feature "Bobi Wine: The People's President" "The Eternal Memory" "Four Daughters"

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol” WINNER

International feature "Io Capitano" "Perfect Days" “Society of the Snow”

“The Teachers’ Lounge”

“The Zone of Interest” WINNER

Animated short “Letter to a Pig” "Ninety-Five Senses" "Our Uniform "Pachyderme"

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” WINNER

Documentary short “The ABCs of Book Banning” "The Barber of Little Rock" "Island In Between"

“The Last Repair Shop” WINNER

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Live action short "The After”

“Invincible”

“Night of Fortune

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” WINNER

The 96th Academy Awards was broadcast live on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.