The 96th Academy Awards on Sunday night has arrived with Jimmy Kimmel hosting for the fourth time.
The most prestigious night in film is being held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. This year's nominees are a strong showcase of the excellent year in film that exceeded box office expectations. Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" dominated the nominations with 13 nods, with films like "Poor Things," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Barbie" trailing behind.
While 2023 was a tough year for the industry as a whole with dual labor strikes shutting down film and television productions entirely, the industry was also dealing with slow returns to the movies due to COVID-19-related effects and an unexpected humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Local law enforcement authorities have even increased security due to planned organized anti-war protests proposing to halt the Oscars. Other historic moments could also happen during the evening like the potential first-ever Native American actress to win best actress for Lily Gladstone's performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon."
Despite the tumultuous year, the nominated and winning films and performers underline that stories are only getting bigger and better as audiences are having fun at the movies again.
Here is the 96th Academy Awards nominees with winners marked as they're announced. Check back afterward for the completed winners list:
"Anatomy of a Fall"
"Barbie"
"The Holdovers"
"Killers of the Flower Moon"
"Maestro"
"Oppenheimer" WINNER
"Poor Things"
"The Zone of Interest"
Best director
Martin Scorsese ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Best actress
Sandra Hüller ("Anatomy of a Fall")
Lily Gladstone ("Killers of the Flower Moon")
Carey Mulligan ("Maestro")
Annette Bening (“Nyad”)
Emma Stone ("Poor Things") WINNER
Best actor
Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)
Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)
Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)
Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”) WINNER
Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)
America Ferrera ("Barbie")
Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) WINNER
Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)
Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)
Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)
Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)
Robert DeNiro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)
Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) WINNER
Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (“Barbie”)
Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)
Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”)
Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”) WINNER
David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”)
Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)
Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)
Celine Song (“Past Lives”)
“El Conde”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer” WINNER
“Poor Things”
Costume design
"Barbie"
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things” WINNER
Film editing
“Anatomy of a Fall”
“The Holdovers”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer” WINNER
"Poor Things"
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things” WINNER
Production design
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Napolean”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things” WINNER
Original score
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
“Oppenheimer” WINNER
Original song
“Barbie” (“What Was I Made For?”) WINNER
“Flamin’ Hot” (“The Fire Inside”)
“Maestro”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest” WINNER
Visual effects
“Godzilla: Minus One” WINNER
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Animated feature
“Elemental”
“Nimona”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Documentary feature
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Mariupol” WINNER
International feature
“The Teachers’ Lounge”
“The Zone of Interest” WINNER
Animated short
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko” WINNER
Documentary short
“The Last Repair Shop” WINNER
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
Live action short
“Invincible”
“Night of Fortune
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” WINNER
The 96th Academy Awards was broadcast live on Sunday, March 10 on ABC.
