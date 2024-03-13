If you often purchase sausages or kielbasa for quick, weeknight meals or in anticipation of grilling season, you may want to take a quick look in your kitchen.

As reported by Stacey Leasca at Food & Wine, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service (or FSIS) recently "announced that announced that Salm Partners is voluntarily recalling more than 35,000 pounds of Johnsonville turkey kielbasa sausage, which may be contaminated with foreign materials." The meat is said to potentially "be contaminated with pieces of rubber" according to the organization.

The specific sausages involved in the recall were produced in late October 2023 and are 12-ounce vacuum-packed kielbasa turkey sausages with best-by dates of 5/17/24 and 5/18/24. The establishment number listed is P-32009 and the product is sold at various grocery stores. Consumers initially discovered and contacted the company to report the issue, according to Leasca, but "thus far, there have been no confirmed reports of injury or reactions to consuming the products."