Katie Britt says she's “pumped” about SNL spoof — as Ted Cruz fawns over Scarlett Johansson

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said she is unfazed and actually thinks it is awesome that actress Scarlett Johansson impersonated her on the most recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Britt, who gave the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last week, joined Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on his podcast “Verdict,” and shared how “pumped” she was that “SNL” chose Johansson as the actress to portray her, ABC News reported.

The Recount noted that despite Britt’s apparent admiration for the skit, Cruz took time out of the conversation to share how he felt slighted by the show.

“Scarlett Johanson is hot,” Cruz told Britt. “I’m genuinely jealous because SNL has come after me a bunch of times. They don't ever have Tom Cruise play me? How come you get a gorgeous movie star? That is a real compliment that you ought to be pretty psyched with.”

Britt particularly enjoyed one spoof, where Johansson compared her to Kate Middleton.

“One of my favorite things was there was a meme that said, “Why is Alabama Kate Middleton so mad?” Britt told Cruz. “And I thought, this is the highest compliment, can we print this out and frame it and put it on my desk?”

ABC News also noted that during the podcast episode, Cruz showed praise for Britt, nodding to how other Republicans have shown support for her since she gave the party’s response to Biden. Cruz then also said that the media “demonized” Britt for that rebuttal. He criticized “SNL” for its portrayal of the president while mocking Britt.

Both Britt and Cruz continuously slammed Biden’s address as a “really angry stump speech from an old cranky president.” And Britt still contends that “the liberal media isn’t interested in the truth.”