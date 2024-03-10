Scarlett Johansson does a perfect Katie Britt in "SNL" cold open

Since Thursday, Sen. Katie Britt's haunting response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech has served as a good reminder of just how fun the internet can be in the days following an epic personal fumble such as hers. With her whispery-voiced kitchen performance taking place so close to the weekend, many keeping track of the hilarious backlash to her lie-peppered rebuttal were anticipating "Saturday Night Live" having a go at her, and the show did not disappoint.

Assuming that "SNL" writer and co-anchor of "Weekend Update," Colin Jost, now owes a huge favor to his super famous wife, Scarlett Johansson surpassed expectations for who would step-up to spoof Britt, giving a flawless delivery of the senator's ASMR dramatics for this week's cold open and even managing to seamlessly work in a "Get Out" reference, like an A-list diss DJ.

Cross necklace and all, Johansson "understood the assignment," as the youths say, and seemed to be having a lot of fun with it, tackling the role of an unhinged Alabama Republican with the same professionalism as she would her next Marvel blockbuster.

"I have the honor of serving the great people of Alabama, but tonight I'll be auditioning for the part of scary mom," she says at the beginning of the sketch. "And I'll be performing an original monologue called 'this country is hell.'"

I'm not just a senator. I'm a wife. A mother. And the craziest b***h in the Target parking lot.

