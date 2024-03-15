Prince William says wife Kate Middleton is "the arty one" following Photoshop blunder

The royal world continues getting stranger as the conspiracies surrounding Kate Middleton — and where she is and has been since undergoing abdominal surgery in January — have evolved quickly in recent weeks, especially following a bizarre scandal over the weekend when several major news outlets retracted a photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children after determining that it had been Photoshopped.

However, to dispel rumors that anything is amiss, it's business as usual for Prince William.

During a Thursday morning appearance at at the opening of a new London youth center, the Prince of Wales made a joke that raised some eyebrows in light of the Photoshop situation. "My wife is the arty one," he said while decorating cookies with children at the center. "Even my children are artier than me."

Since it was announced in December that Middleton would be planned undergoing surgery, Kensington Palace has maintained that she likely wouldn't resume public engagements until after Easter. However, this hasn't been enough to smother the growing conspiracy theory flames. Spanish media has speculated that Middleton has been in a coma, while some social media users have theorized that the princess and prince's relationship is on the rocks. Middleton was recently spotted in a car with her Carole Middleton, although some Redditors deny that it was Middleton in the photo and claim that it was a decoy, instead.