George Santos takes random swipe at Taylor Swift, questioning her taste in men and presidents

Taylor Swift isn't the most political of artists, in that she doesn't go around handing out pamphlets or dedicating songs from her piano to the candidate of her choice, but it's pretty obvious who she'll be voting for in November — and George Santos is butt-hurt about it.

On Super Tuesday, Swift shared a video to Instagram urging her 282 million followers to exercise their right to vote, saying, "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," and Santos' takeaway from this and her hush-hush pro-Biden vibe is that she is known for having bad taste in men.

“I see @taylorswift13 endorsing @JoeBiden for president,” Santos posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. “I mean I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy. I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025…”

With the power that Swift wields, when or if she does come out and say that Biden's her guy, that'll turn millions of young voters in his direction, to be sure.