Wayne Brady clarifies "biggest misconception" of what pansexual means

Wayne Brady recently clarified what he described as the "biggest misconception" surrounding pansexuality, illuminating how many people conflate it with bisexuality. During a conversation with People at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles last week, the actor, comedian and television personality — who came out as pansexual in August of 2023 — noted that even he had to "do research and find out what it was that I was."

"I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you're an indecisive bisexual," Brady told the outlet. "It's like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight. What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you're gay, if you're straight, if you're non-binary, trans, I don't care." He continued by observing that it's about "the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving — so I win."

Around the time that he came out, Brady told People that for him, being pansexual "means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary. Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place."