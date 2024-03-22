Kevin Bacon to return to "Footloose" high school as special guest on prom day

In the summer of 1983, Kevin Bacon toe-tapped up and down the halls of Payson High School in Payson, Utah while filming "Footloose," and 41 years later, he's returning to the school to make a special appearance on prom day — visiting one last time before the school relocates to a new building after the academic year.

In a recent segment on “Today,” it was described how the school's students launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #BaconToPayson to woo the actor to the event, posting clips of themselves recreating scenes from the film. And they accomplished what they set out to do.

“I have been so impressed with everything that’s been going on there with this crazy idea to get me to come back,” Bacon said in a video to the students. “I’ve been amazed at the work that all of you have been putting into this, with the musical and the flash mobs and the re-creations . . . It hasn’t gone unnoticed by me, not to mention the fact that you tied in SixDegrees.org, our foundation, and are trying to figure out ways to give back to your community. It’s really inspirational, so thank you. Thank you. And I’m gonna come. I gotta come!”

