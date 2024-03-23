Roseanne Barr and Tucker Carlson rev each other up in new interview

After being canceled — both literally and figuratively — after a series of racist tweets aimed at former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, among other MAGA-esque sentiments, Roseanne Barr seems to pop up in the media sphere now more than ever, which she touches upon in a recent interview.

During an appearance on "The Tucker Carlson Encounter" this week, the disgraced TV personality can't explain how it came to be that she's everywhere all of the time now, and says she never expected to be doing as much as she's doing at this stage of her life. But for a portion of it, she credits receiving a boost from Donald Trump.

"He's the only guy in my Hollywood career that ever returned a favor and gave me back more than I'd given him" she says of the former president and Republican frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News in 2023, claiming to have been fired as part of the defamation settlement between the network and Dominion Voting Systems, commiserated with Barr on their shared fall from grace, referring to Barr as "a very deep person," and agreeing with her that their cancelations were "personal."

Watch here: