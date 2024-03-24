Eric Trump says he was laughed at while attempting to secure his dad's $454 million bond

On Monday, Donald Trump will be called upon to make good on the $454 million judgment in his New York fraud case or post bond in order to appeal the ruling. And if this doesn't happen, AG Letitia James is prepared to seize his assets in an effort to ensure that gets paid one way or another.

In an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Eric Trump re-circulated the story initiated by Trump's team that they've been turned down by every lender they've reached out to regarding the bond, saying that they basically laughed in his face.

"This is 'lawfare,'” the younger Trump said. "They want to hurt my father, who’s winning the presidential race right now. He’s beating Biden in every single poll in every single swing state. He came out and said he wants to put hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his campaign. And, how do they deprive him of that? They have (Judge Arthur Engoron) come up with an astronomical number, give you zero time to post a bond, a bond that’s not even commercially available in the United States. It’s not — no one’s ever seen a bond this size. Every single person when I came to them saying, 'Hey, can I get a half-billion-dollar bond?' Maria, they were laughing. They were laughing. Top executives of the largest surety companies had never seen anything of this size. What, they’re going to start seizing assets if he can’t put up something that’s not available in the United States?"

Watch here: