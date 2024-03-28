Beyoncé's new country album pays homage to country music queen, Dolly Parton.

On Wednesday, the pop star released the tracklist to her new country album, "Cowboy Carter" and a cover of Parton's 1973 hit song "Jolene" was on the list, according to Rolling Stone.

The cover has long been rumored after Parton was asked about it. She told Knox News "I think she's recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that."

Following the release of the tracklist, Parton posted on social media on Wednesday evening, "Listen to my original 'Jolene' while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER - Dolly P."

The country project, set to be released on Friday, March 29, from Beyoncé has already broken records, with the pop singer becoming the first Black woman to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. In February, Parton congratulated Beyoncé on the big win saying, "Congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Alongside, a legend like Parton, the album will feature country music great Willie Nelson. Reportedly, new-age country artist Tanner Adell, rapper pivoting into folk, Post Malone, and even Parton's goddaughter, Miley Cyrus — who has also covered "Jolene" — will all be a part of the project.