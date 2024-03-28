Sean Hannity warns viewers that Biden wants to take away household appliances and “your meat”

Sean Hannity claimed President Biden wants to take away major household appliances and even meat, joining an echo chamber of Republicans who have repeatedly accused Democrats of trying to ban gas stoves and their favorite meat products. “As it turns out, Americans seem to miss prosperity and peace and stability and safety and security. They see what Biden is doing at the border, they know he has been spending recklessly, they see Biden inflation. It is starting to surge yet again,” Hannity said Wednesday on his weeknight FOX News program “Hannity.”

“They reject the overbearing Green New Deal regulations. You know? You gotta get an electric vehicle. They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner. They want to even take away your meat.”

The host continued, “The high taxes he’s pushing for, the vilification of those that work hard, risk capital, and definitely pay their fair share and then some. They look at their phones and TV and they see a decrepit politician struggling to get off the stairs of Air Force One, the baby steps, and is so obviously unable to perform the duties of his job.

“There is nothing that Obama can do, Clinton can do to cover up that disaster.”

Back in June, the House voted to pass the Republican-backed Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act, which prevents the federal government from banning gas stoves. A second bill, the Save Our Gas Stoves Act — which amends the Energy Policy and Conservation Act to prevent the implementation of energy conservation standards for kitchen ranges — was also passed the following day.

As for the meat ban, the baseless right-wing claims were debunked by the Washington Post which traced Biden’s burger-ban myth to a misleading article in the Daily Mail. Biden’s plans to tackle the climate crisis have only focused on reducing emissions from cars and power plants thus far.