"I wish I had kept my mouth shut": Andy Cohen regrets playing into Kate Middleton theories

Bravo host Andy Cohen is the latest in a line of celebrities and public figures who have expressed remorse for commenting on Kate Middleton's alleged disappearance following major planned abdominal surgery in January.

After months of online rumors and conspiracies regarding the Princess of Wales' whereabouts — from speculations of a coma to questions about the integrity of her marriage to Prince William — she issued a public video statement to share that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Cohen during the Monday episode of his SiriusXM show, "Radio Andy," addressed a number of jesting messages he had shared regarding the royal situation. In response to a contested sighting of Middleton in public, for example, the "Watch What Happens Live" host took to X/Twitter to write, "That ain't Kate . . ."

“I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate,” Cohen said. “And I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right.

“I wish I had kept my mouth shut, and we are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles," he continued. "And so, I just had to say that right at the beginning. It’s the first opportunity back in front of a live microphone.”