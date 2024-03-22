Kate Middleton reveals cancer diagnosis, says she is undergoing chemotherapy

After months of speculation and conspiracies regarding Kate Middleton's whereabouts and health following a major planned abdominal surgery in January, the Princess of Wales on Friday issued a public video statement to the world to clarify her situation: a cancer diagnosis.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," the royal said in a video shared to X/Twitter by the account she shares with her husband, Prince William, the heir to the British throne. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Middleton continued. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

"This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," she added. "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

"But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK," Middleton said, referring to the three young children she shares with William. "As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits."

Middleton also seemed to attempt to put to rest rumors that her relationship with her husband had grown fraught, after it was speculated that he was having an affair with Rose Hanbury. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery."

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," the royal concluded. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

In February, Middleton's father-in-law, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer. While Buckingham Palace did not disclose what type of cancer the 75-year-old king has, a statement shared at the time of the diagnosis indicated that “during The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” and that "subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”