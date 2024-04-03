"We all have power:" Michelle Obama says Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" reminds us of voting power

Michelle Obama, a long-time Beyoncé fan and supporter, praised the musician's new country album "Cowboy Carter," while also calling for voters to use their power and vote.

The former first lady took to Instagram on Wednesday to shower Beyoncé with praise, telling the Texas pop star, "You are a record-breaker and history-maker." She continued that "Cowboy Carter" has "changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!"

Moreover, Obama said the album is a "reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically."

Outside of praising the singer, Obama used the post as a rallying call to appeal to voters, stating that "Cowboy Carter" reminds us that "we all have power. There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes — and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us."

Obama urged voters to stand up for their beliefs, saying, "We must do that at the ballot box this year. The issues that impact us most are on the ballot across the country — from equal pay and racial justice to reproductive healthcare and climate change."

She concluded with a voter registration link and stated that "Queen Bey says at the end of 'Ya Ya,' we need to 'keep the faith' and 'VOTE!'"