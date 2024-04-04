Biden calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza following deaths of seven aid workers

In the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza on Monday, which killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen, President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to further plans for an immediate cease-fire in an effort to end humanitarian suffering.
Asking for Israel to take steps to address civilian harm, Biden “made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps,” according to a statement from the White House. Per reporting from The Wall Street Journal, Israel didn’t immediately comment in terms of receptiveness to Biden's vision for how things should play out from here.
In a summary of the brief call issued by the White House, they detail the following:
President Biden spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Netanyahu. The two leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. President Biden emphasized that the strikes on humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable. He made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete, and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers. He made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps. He underscored that an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians, and he urged the Prime Minister to empower his negotiators to conclude a deal without delay to bring the hostages home. The two leaders also discussed public Iranian threats against Israel and the Israeli people. President Biden made clear that the United States strongly supports Israel in the face of those threats.
