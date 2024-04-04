Biden calls for immediate cease-fire in Gaza following deaths of seven aid workers

In the aftermath of the Israeli airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza on Monday, which killed seven workers from the charity World Central Kitchen, President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday to further plans for an immediate cease-fire in an effort to end humanitarian suffering.

Asking for Israel to take steps to address civilian harm, Biden “made clear that U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel’s immediate action on these steps,” according to a statement from the White House. Per reporting from The Wall Street Journal, Israel didn’t immediately comment in terms of receptiveness to Biden's vision for how things should play out from here.

In a summary of the brief call issued by the White House, they detail the following: