Marjorie Taylor Greene thinks earthquake and eclipse are a warning from God

On Friday morning, a 4.8-magnitude earthquake was felt throughout much of the Northeast, with the United States Geological Survey reporting its epicenter to be near Whitehouse Station, N.J. But, from Marjorie Taylor Greene's perspective, it originated from Heaven.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) written shortly after the rumbling subsided, Greene warns of the rare — but natural — occurrence as being a sign from God, grouping in the upcoming total solar eclipse on Monday as a prompt to collectively take a knee, writing, "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens."

Greene's tweet, which now features a context note at the bottom explaining that "Monday’s eclipse was predicted hundreds of years ago; it will not have been caused by contemporary actions," as well as a factual explanation of the rumbler felt today, reading, "Earthquakes occur naturally and happen (on average) more than 30 times a day across the world, although many are too subtle to feel," adds to a dump of conspiracy theories surrounding these two events.

On Wednesday, Alex Jones weighed-in on the upcoming eclipse with, "All this is a dress rehearsal. No government in modern times have ever acted like this for a solar eclipse." While others on social media pointed out, mostly in jest, that today's earthquake, centered only 6.5 miles from Donald Trump’s Bedminster National Golf Club, had something to do with him.

"Trump basically said he was Jesus and then an earthquake hit his golf course right before his criminal trial. If there was ever a sign from God," writes @BlackKnight10k.