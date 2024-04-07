The internet is having a blast with these photos of Melania Trump looking peeved at a fundraiser

On Saturday, Melania Trump made a rare appearance, joining husband Donald Trump at a fundraiser in Palm Beach held at the home of billionaire investor John Paulson; and people are having a lot of fun with the resulting photos.

Absent at a fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, where she was to be honored with a "Child Advocacy Award" — which Trump accepted on her behalf — her decision to show up for the event the following day prompted some to weigh-in with observations that she appeared less than thrilled about it, as though she was "checking the clock."

"Melania looks like she’s in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help," writes Ron Filipkowski, Editor-in Chief of MTN, in a post to X (formerly Twitter) along with a clip from the fundraiser.

"Melania Trump looks thrilled as ever to be with Donald Trump at his fundraiser in Florida last night," writes Mike Sington, Senior Executive at NBCUniversal, in a post of his own to social media, sharing a photo of the Trumps from the event.

According to ABC News, Saturday's fundraiser was one of only two public appearances made by Melania on Trump's campaign trail this election year, but it seems to have paid off, raking in over $50 million for the Trump campaign.

"It took three Democrat presidents to raise $25 million and one president to raise over $50 million, Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said in a statement.