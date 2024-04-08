Former "All That" cast members Giovannie Samuels and Bryan Hearne returned for the fifth installment to sit down with O'Brien and delve further into revelations made in the first four parts of "Quiet on Set"; chief among those topics was the issue of diversity that both Samuels and Hearne identified during their time at Nickelodeon.

Samuels and Hearne — as the only Black actors on "All That" — responded to the part of Schneider's apology video in which he claimed that "diversity has always been very important to me in my shows" with a fair amount of skepticism, alleging instead that they felt highly tokenized on the show. "If you go back to the first Nickelodeon show I ever made, that's very evident," Schneider says in the interview with former "iCarly" actor BooG!e also known as Bobby Bowman. "As it is in the second one, and then the first movie I ever made for Nickelodeon, which starred Kenan and Kel."

Hearne stated that his "gripe" with Schneider's response "is that the question itself was posed to him about us," but the reply was regarding how he launched the careers of two other Black Nickelodeon actors. "So they talked about us being overlooked, and then he overlooked us in his answer," Hearne said.

Later in the episode, while speaking to Hearne and another former "Quiet on Set" participant, his mother Tracey Brown, O'Brien aired a never-before-seen clip of "The Amanda Show" actor Raquel Lee Bolleau. Bolleau in the new footage shared a degrading experience in which she was spit on by Amanda Bynes. She described a sketch called "The Literals," in which Bynes would repeatedly spit in her face every time she prompted her to "spit it out."

“I was so mad that the director hurried and put me on the side of the set and was like, ‘Listen, Raquel. Breathe in, breathe out," Bolleau recalled in the clip. "'She’s the star of the show.’ He said, ‘Don’t make too much of a problem. I’m going to ask her not to spit in your face. But you have to keep your cool.’”