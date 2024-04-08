Ever since it premiered last month, "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV," has continued to gain momentum. Investigation Discovery's multi-part docuseries — teeming with allegations of systemic workplace abuse at children's television channel, Nickelodeon — was so explosive, in fact, that directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz decided to proceed with a fifth episode, which aired on Sunday. Moderated by award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien, "Breaking the Silence" expounds upon the stark, harrowing revelations illuminated by the first four episodes, including abuse perpetuated by network creator, Dan Schneider, as well the sexual abuse Drake Bell endured by his former dialogue and acting coach at Nickelodeon, Brian Peck. Along with Bell, the latest "Quiet on Set" installment sees the return of "All That" cast members, joined by a new participant and fellow alum of the sketch-comedy show.
Here are the most telling takeaways from the bonus episode of "Quiet on Set."
I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.
— DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 5, 2024
“That hit me really hard,” Hearne said. “To just be told you don’t matter in that moment you’re being spit on? And it’s like, this person matters more than you.”
