“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV”: The most horrifying revelations from the docuseries

The former Nickelodeon actor, who starred on “The Amanda Show” and “Drake and Josh” spoke out about being sexually abused by his dialogue and acting coach, Brian Peck, when he was a minor. Peck was arrested in 2003 regarding the monthslong abuse of a teenager, who at the time was only listed as John Doe.

Bell shared how he met Peck on the set, eventually becoming close with him through shared interests, a move Bell observed was likely “calculated.” As Peck began to ingratiate himself further into Bell’s life — taking him on trips to Disneyland and attending his band’s concerts — he began to alienate the young actor from his father, Joe Bell, who was acting as the teen’s manager. Joe Bell, noting the strangeness of Peck's interest in and inappropriate yet brazenly open touching of his son, brought concerns to producers who ultimately dismissed him as “homophobic.” Peck attempted to persuade Bell that his father was misappropriating his money, eventually convincing him to ditch his father as manager.

With Joe Bell out of the picture, and Bell’s mother somewhat ignorant of the increasingly disconcerting situation, Peck was able to persuade her to permit Bell to stay over at his home before work to save on long commute times.

Bell recalled how one morning when he was 15, he woke up to Peck sexually assaulting him, the first instance of repeated and “extensive” abuse. “I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him . . . I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was . . . he was sexually assaulting me,” Bell said. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

When asked by “Quiet on Set” producers if he would be comfortable expounding upon the nature of the assaults, Bell said: “Why don’t you think of the worst stuff that someone could do to somebody as a sexual assault and that will answer your question.”

Peck was ultimately arrested in August of 2003 after Bell “exploded” during a phone call with his mother, divulging what had been happening.

In 2004, Peck pleaded no contest to two charges of sexual abuse: oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old. He spent 16 months in prison and was mandated to register as a sex offender.