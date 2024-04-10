Gypsy Rose Blanchard files for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson after two years

Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially filed for divorce from Ryan Anderson on Monday after announcing her split from her husband last week.

The couple met via letter correspondence while Blanchard was still incarcerated for the 2016 second-degree murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee” Blanchard, and were married in July 2022. After her early release from prison last year, Anderson and Blanchard looked happier than ever on a press tour promoting a new Lifetime docuseries, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," that chronicled her story as a victim of abuse and Munchausen by proxy, her time in prison and eventually meeting and marrying Anderson.

However, there were signs that the couple was struggling. Blanchard deleted her public social media accounts that had amassed a whopping 10 million followers at the advice of her parole officer. In a statement obtained by People Magazine, Blanchard stated, "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

According to a court clerk, Blanchard filed for a divorce in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. The reason why Blanchard has filed for divorce has not been made public yet. Neither Blanchard or Anderson have responded to a request to comment, the New York Times reported.