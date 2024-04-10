Marjorie Taylor Greene still frustrated with Mike Johnson after meeting to discuss policy issues

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) came together on Wednesday for their first one-on-one meeting since Greene filed a motion to vacate the Speakership last month. And although the two discussed a number of the policy issues that initially led to Greene's decision to file that motion, they walked away without a resolution to the rift.

Speaking to reporters outside of Johnson's office, Greene said, “We didn’t walk out with a deal. I explained to him that, and he acknowledged, that as a Republican member of the House, I pretty much have the best view of how the base feels and what Republican voters want . . . I don't want to cause harm to our conference. This is something that's going to take time."

According to ABC News, Greene left the meeting still frustrated with Johnson's handling of additional aid for Ukraine and the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA). Additionally, she continues to be tripped up by Johnson working with Democrats to avoid a government shutdown.

"We need an open rule to make FISA reauthorization as transparent as possible," she said in a post to X (formerly Twitter) following the one-on-one. "The people claiming we need warrantless spying on Americans to keep our country safe should be focused on securing our border and deporting the terrorists already here! That’s what I’m focused on."