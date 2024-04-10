Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale recalled after investigation reveals it’s a full sugar product

Pepsico Inc. of Purchase, NY, is recalling certain Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale cases following an internal investigation that revealed the carbonated beverage actually contains "full sugar." The recall was initiated on March 9, 2024, and is ongoing, per an official notice posted by the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA).

Approximately 233 cases of Schweppes Zero Sugar Ginger Ale Caffeine Free 7.5 FL OZ (221 mL), each containing 6 packs of 4 cans (24 cans total), were recalled. The products were shipped to Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Consumers are urged to either discard the recalled products or return them to the place of purchase.

The recent recall is just one of many food recalls that have been announced by the FDA these past few days. On March 12, Spices USA Inc. of Hialeah, FL, initiated a recall of Tasty-Sawa cinnamon due to elevated lead levels. The recalled products were distributed in the U.S in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, as well as in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana.

On March 18, Naturz Organics USA LLC of North Brunswick, NJ, initiated a recall of certain Naturz Organics Organic Pea Protein bags due to possible Salmonella contamination. The recalled products were distributed to one consignee in Wisconsin.