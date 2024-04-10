Swiss seniors win first-ever human-rights case on climate change

A group of elderly Swiss women made history on Tuesday when they became the first plaintiffs to win a climate-related victory in the European Court of Human Rights.

Representing a group of more than 2,000 individuals known as KlimaSeniorinnen — a Swiss German shorthand term for "Senior Women for Climate Protection" — the women successfully argued that because of their age and sex, they cannot leave their homes during heat waves without suffering health attacks.

Court President Siofra O'Leary ruled that the Swiss government has not met its own targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and has not set a national carbon budget, thereby putting it at fault.

"It is clear that future generations are likely to bear an increasingly severe burden of the consequences of present failures and omissions to combat climate change," O'Leary said.

KlimaSeniorinnen members told the press they hadn't pursued this case for themselves, but rather for future generations whose basic human rights will continue to be violated by the climate crisis.