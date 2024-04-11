"The View"'s hot topics got even hotter on Wednesday. The show's hosts were a part of the news after its New York City studio was forced to evacuate when a fire broke out on the neighboring "Tamron Hall Show" set. Hall said that the fire started in the studio's kitchen as a grease fire. No crew members or workers were injured. ABC's flagship daytime talk show poked fun at the incident by having its hosts walk out to their table to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Whoopi Goldberg shared with the audience how the hosts responded to the fiery incident, "This morning, we had to evacuate the studio because there was a fire that we did not start. We don't know how it started, we don't know what started it."

Another host Ana Navarro added "I was coming in from the airport and it was a Hot Topics meeting, so I pressed the Zoom link thinking I'd find all of you on the Zoom, and it was dark, empty, and [an] alarm [going off], flashing lights."

Photos showed the audience Joy Behar wearing sunglasses as the show's staff filed out onto the street. Another photo had Goldberg standing on a curb nearby.Alyssa Farah Griffin joked, "Once I saw that all the hosts were fine, I was like, 'Where is my glam team?' Leave [producer] Brian [Teta], but as long as hair and makeup is safe!"

"I grabbed my purse," Goldberg quipped.