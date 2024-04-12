Secret Service and police say they're ready to address security concerns at Trump's Manhattan trial

No former president has ever been put on criminal trial, but both the U.S. Secret Service and New York City Police Department said Friday that they are prepared to handle security at what is sure to be a media spectacle.

“The U.S. Secret Service is prepared to effectively carry out our protective mission here in New York," Patrick J. Freaney, special agent in charge at the U.S. Secret Service's New York Field Office, said in a statement. "While operational security precludes us from going into specifics, the U.S. Secret Service will not seek any special accommodations outside of what would be required to ensure the continued safety of the former president."

Former President Donald Trump is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a payment he made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election so that she would not speak publicly about an alleged affair. Trump, who professes his innocence, has repeatedly tried to delay the trial, without success. Jury selection is set to begin Monday, April 15.

It is not just Trump's security that is potentially threatened at the trial. The former president has a record of inciting violence among his supporters and has used his Truth Social platform to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan, as well as the latter's family, resulting in a gag order.

Police say they are prepared.

"Planning for high-profile security events is very familiar ground for the New York City Police Department," NYPD Commissioner Edward A. Caban said Friday.

"In coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and the NYPD, we stand ready and able to protect the safety of everyone in the courthouse during this trial, maintaining a secure and safe courtroom environment in facilitating the needs of the court, the trial participants, the media and the general public," added Michael Magliano, head of court security in New York.